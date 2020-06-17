Mohegan Sun Enters Next Phase Of Reopening

Today marks a new milestone in Mohegan Sun's reopening as a wider range of dining, shopping, offerings and amenities reopen or expand hours and services. Popular stops like BALLO Italian Restaurant, Jasper White's Summer Shack, MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill, The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House, The Race Book and Comix Roadhouse (+ Comix Comedy Club) all return this week, with physical distancing & safety protocols in place. Additional retailers in the 130,000 square-foot Shops at Mohegan Sun also reopen, and Sky Tower hotel is now also accepting more reservations.

For a complete list of new updates, visit MoheganSun.com/updates, where a full safety plan document is located as well. Mohegan Sun implemented more than $1 million in new safety measures, some of which include non-invasive thermal temperature checks at all entrances, a cutting edge UV lighting system, robust cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and plexiglass dividers at various locations. As for the key developments related to Mohegan Sun's dining, retail, venues and more, see below updates:

Comix Roadhouse reopens this Thursday, June 18th. Comix Roadhouse will be open late afternoon to late night, Thursday - Saturday.

Comix Comedy Club also returns this weekend with comedian Corey Rodrigues performing on Friday and Saturday evenings. Limited capacity and additional health & safety standards will be implemented.

BALLO Italian Restaurant will reopen for take-out and dine-in on Friday, June 19th. This restaurant will initially be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00pm - 11:00pm and Sundays from 4:00pm - 9:00pm.

Bobby's Burger Palace is already open for take-out, and beginning today, June 17th, sit-down dining returns. BBPs hours are Noon - 9:00pm Sunday - Thursday and Noon - 11:00pm Friday and Saturday.

The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House reopens on today, June 17th and initial hours of operation will be Noon - 8:00pm, Wednesday - Sunday.

Mohegan Sun Race Book, home to thrilling live horse racing in a setting equipped with an array of flat screens up to 65 feet, reopens on Friday, June 19th, just in time for the Belmont Stakes taking place the following day on Saturday, June 20th. Adjusted hours for the Race Book will be 11:00am -10:00pm Sunday - Thursday and 11:00am - Midnight on Friday & Saturday.

MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill is open daily from Noon - 8:00pm, and today begins offering dine-in service again while continuing take-out options as well.

Todd English's Tuscany will now be open for dining inside with take-out options still available. Sit-down dining on the terrace outside Tuscany and drinks at the Taughannick Falls Bar are already open.

Jasper White's Summer Shack will reopen for dine-in and takeout today, June 17th. Summer Shack's hours will be 4:00pm - 10:00pm, Monday -Friday, Noon - 11:00pm on Saturday and Noon - 10:00pm on Sunday. (Summer Shack Express in Casino of the Earth returns on June 24th).

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana reopened on Friday, June 12th for take-out, and starting today, will offer dine-in service. Frank Pepe Pizzeria is open daily.

Pasta Vita, which has locations in both Casino of the Sky and Casino of the Earth, is open Monday - Thursday, 10:00am - 6:00pm and 10:00am - 9:00pm, Friday - Sunday.

*Restaurants and bars will reduce seating to allow for physical distancing during dining. Tables at restaurants will also not be set until guests arrive and signage will be present after a table is disinfected before a new seating. Reservations are encouraged.

"Mohegan Sun has had a successful and safe return to business and that will continue as more dining, shopping, entertainment and hotel stays open up this week." said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "We're especially excited about the return of live entertainment, as Comix Comedy Club will host the hilarious comedian, Corey Rodrigues, this Friday and Saturday evening. Mohegan Sun and Comix have been hard at work to bring back live entertainment in a manner that will have the highest levels of health & safety standards for our guests."

Sky Tower, Mohegan Sun's iconic 34-story hotel, is also opening up more rooms and has begun welcoming guests from all 50 states or wherever they may be visiting from. Mohegan Sun's hotel safety and distancing measures include every other check-in stations, disinfecting of keys and carts after each use, enhanced and thorough cleaning protocols including sanitization fogging after each stay, as well as continued closures of pools and gyms, and more.

Additional Phase 2 reopenings across Mohegan Sun, which include Carlo's Bakery, Chick-fil-A, Harvest Moon Bar, Phantasia and more, are detailed further at mohegansun.com.

Around 20 locations in the Shops at Mohegan Sun, which consist of more than 35 high-end retail outlets in total, have already safely opened, with more expected in the coming weeks. Beginning on Monday, June 22nd, Victoria's Secret will reopen and nearby, the children's play-scape and arcade, Kids Quest & Cyber Quest, return to business on Wednesday, June 17th at 5:00pm, with certain age restrictions and safety policies in place. Kids Quest & Cyber Quest hours will be Noon to Midnight daily, and more information can be found HERE.

The Mohegan Sun Golf Club (MSGC), the 18-hole championship golf course located a short drive from Mohegan Sun and features all-new practice areas and a driving range, is open for the season. MSGC's Clubhouse and Pautipaug Pub & Grille are set to re-open on June19th. More information on MSGC and to book a tee time can be found at HERE.

Valet parking remains closed at Mohegan Sun, as does The Poker Room, Seasons Buffett, novelle, SolToro, New Belgium Tap Room, GAME ON, the Wolf Den, Mohegan Sun Arena, Bean & Vine Café & Wine Bar, Pools, Gyms and Bus transportation. Smoking will also continue to be prohibited indoors. Designated smoking areas are available at various outside locations.

To protect those who are most vulnerable during the global pandemic, Mohegan Sun recommends that anyone over the age of 65 or in a high-risk group please visit us at a later date.

