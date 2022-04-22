Milford Arts Council to Host 'Meet Me At The Bench' Ribbon Cutting

The Milford Arts Council has announced that the first two benches in it's "Meet Me At The Bench" Project (a 2020 DECD Project Grant Awardee) will be installed this Sunday, April 24th. on the Green (in front of People's Bank) with Sonny Cardinali's "Sitting in the Shade", sponsored Wines & More! And at Lisman Landing with Io Escu and Rich Bourque's "Community Blocks", sponsored by the CT Post Mall. Other project creatives and sponsors are Erich Davis/TrinityPoint Wealth, Bob Gregson/Subway, Gerard Kelleher & Mary Lou O'Connor/Milford Boat Works, and the City of Milford for their added support.

On Tuesday, April 26th the company will be hosting a "mini-ribbon cutting" with the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4pm , starting at site #1 on the Green and progressing to site #2 at Lisman Landing ending with a toast!

Paige Miglio, Executive Director for the MAC explains, "Historically, towns, both small and large, flourished with neighborhoods whose epicenter was the front stoop, thriving with friendly, communal activity. Today, we all live in silos with blinders on, running from appointment to appointment, chasing our kids' busy schedules, feeling loss of personal space and time. Now, think of "the bench" as a replacement for the front stoop as the building block of community. Imagine a trail of benches from a historic green - to a bustling harbor - to a peaceful spot overlooking the duck pond within the City's arboretum. Imagine the physical, social, and economic impact this will have for Milford while improving the overall well-being of our 'small city with a big heart'.

As the 'heart of the arts', we strive to elevate the arts as a solution for building bridges between silos, strengthening families, growing and improving communities, increasing social interaction, developing tourism, driving economic growth and impact, giving voice to the voiceless, solving community problems and issues, and helping divergent groups understand each other."

The entire project includes 5 benches, all reimagined as arts and community experiences created by artists, woodworkers, contractors, metalsmiths, and designers.