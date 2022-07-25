Milford Arts Council Continues Gala Year With Eastbound Theatre's New Series, PLAYS IN DEVELOPMENT

The MAC will continue its Gala year with its very own Eastbound Theatre's new series, Plays in Development. The first play in this new series will be Beatriz Allen's When Tomorrow Comes. The cast features Rachel Babcock, Sam Mink, Carolyn Savoia, Jennifer Ju, and Richard Warren. Fredda Takacs, Tom Rushen, and Danielle Hartog will understudy.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "Eastbound Theatre has been an integral part of The MAC's existence and we're excited to have them bring this new series to The MAC audience. I think this will be a really great series for our audiences to see new works in their early stages and then perhaps later down the line see these become full productions!."

The staged reading will take place at The MAC on August 18th at 7:30pm.

When Tomorrow Comes is the story of two families; the sacrifices and extreme lengths they will go to to give their disabled children a chance at a fulfilling life. There will be a moderated feedback session after the performance.

The Milford Arts Council aims to provide a safe environment for all our patrons.. All of our volunteers and staff are fully vaccinated against covid. For those who show proof of vaccination against covid masks are now optional.

Also, we've brought back concessions, so no outside food or beverages are allowed. Milford's own Strega Restaurant provides charcuterie boxes which you can pre-order with your table reservation. Additionally at the performance we will have other sweet and savory options available for purchase.

When Tomorrow Comes is hosted by The Milford Arts Council. This event is free but donations are welcome so that the company can continue to bring creative programs and events like this one to the community.