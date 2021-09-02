Milford Arts Council Announces Final Free Summer Pop Up Of 2021

The Milford Arts Council and series sponsor, The Milford Bank announce the conclusion of the Summer Pop Up series happening at the Milford Historical Society with New England Guitar Society.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "As an end to summer and a hello to fall it is wonderful to end it with one of our own, the New England Guitar Society at one of our wonderful partner sites, The Milford Historical Society. The Society has been a gracious host location for some of our outdoor events in recent years and I think the New England Guitar Society's music is a fitting sound for the location. It's a nice way to welcome back fall and get ready for all the MAC has planned once we finally move back indoors after a year and a half of being outdoors and virtual.

With this free show ending at noon it's the perfect time to grab lunch with your family and friends at one of the amazing restaurants right downtown!"

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and sponsored by The Milford Bank the Summer Pop Up series concludes on September 11th. For more information please visit milfordarts.org.