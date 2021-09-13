Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melissa Etheridge Comes to the Warner in November

pixeltracker

This concert was originally scheduled in April 2020, all original tickets are valid for the November 2 date.

Sep. 13, 2021  
Melissa Etheridge Comes to the Warner in November

The Warner Theatre will welcome Melissa Etheridge to the Main Stage on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8 pm. This concert was originally scheduled in April 2020, all original tickets are valid for the November 2 date.

The iconic Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter and activist stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. In June 2020, Melissa launched Etheridge TV, where she goes live for fans five days a week. That same month, she launched The Etheridge Foundation, where she hopes to raise money to support healthy new research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • Spot On(line) Children's Festival Announced For Riverside Theatres Digital
  • Darlinghurst Theatre Company Restructures As 30th Anniversary Approaches
  • Sydney Fringe Announces Digital Program of International and Local Theatre Works and Artist Masterclasses For September
  • MAGIC MIKE LIVE Australian Tour Cancelled