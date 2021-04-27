Mauro Sheridan Middle School Will Present COMEDY OF ERRORS on Zoom Next Month

In October, The Superintendent approved an agreement with Elm Shakespeare Co. to provide an afterschool theater program for students at Mauro Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School, from October 12, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Elm Shakespeare Company has been working with the students of Mauro Sheridan for several years. Elm provides the afterschool Shakespeare program with an adapted play appropriate for grades 4 through 8.

Jodi Schneider of Mauro Sheridan and Sarah Bowles, Education Director at Elm Shakespeare Company, oversee the program. Last year when the school was closed due to concerns of COVID-19, both Schneider and Bowles were keen to make sure that the Elm Shakespeare Mauro-Sheridan program continued. Regardless of how the pandemic might continue to affect school openings and closings.

This year they will present work with over 30 students. With a combination of online and in-person classes, teaching artists Michael Hinton and Justin Pesce have provided instruction in Shakespearean language, acting, and stage direction. The Comedy of Errors is Shakespeare's shortest and one of his most farcical comedies, with a significant part of the humor coming from slapstick and mistaken identity, in addition to puns and wordplay and making this play a wonderfully fun fit for these students.

Join in online at the following showtimes:

6:00 pm Tuesday May 10

6:00 pm Wednesday, May 11

All performances are on Zoom.

For more information on Elm Shakespeare's residency programs, visit: https://www.elmshakespeare.org/in-residence.