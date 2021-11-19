Mason Alexander Park to Star in CATHARSISSY at Long Wharf Theatre

Long Wharf Theatre has announced its annual fundraiser for 2021, a one-night only performance featuring LWT Artistic Ensemble Member, Mason Alexander Park. The star of I Am My Own Wife returns to Long Wharf for an intimate evening of song, celebration and the power of theater, featuring the premiere of the short film Catharsissy, directed by Paul McGill along with a live performance by Mason.

Mason Alexander Park currently stars as Gren in the upcoming Netflix live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, Desire in Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, as well as Amazon's Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina.

Catharsissy, is a reflection on identity as told through song-Says Mason, "Excited to share this mini labor of love shot in extreme circumstances that forced all of us to be even more creative than usual." "Excited for the return of this exceptional performer, and the continuation of our return to live theater," adds Long Wharf Theatre's Managing Director Kit Ingui. This unique benefit event will help support our post-pandemic reopening season and set the stage for future success."

Tickets are currently on sale -- all sales support Long Wharf Theatre's celebrated return to live in-person performance. Capacity is limited with socially distant seating COVID safety protocols apply. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Performance Details:

CARTHASISSY- an Evening w/ Mason Alexander Park

December 6, 2021

7:00 PM-8:30 PM

Long Wharf Theatre

222 Sargent Drive, New Haven

Tickets:

$35- $150.00 (includes champagne & charcuterie to go!)

Click here to purchase or call: (203) 693-1486 (Mon-Fri from 12pm-5pm EST)

https://longwharf.org/shows-events/catharsissy/