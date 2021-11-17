Mary Donnarumma Sharnick Will Bring 2ND ACT to the Palace

Mary Donnarumma Sharnick, currently an associate faculty English professor for Post University, has been a highly accomplished and beloved educator her whole career. But inside was always the writer yearning to tell stories and bring the written word to life in a different way. So, in 2012 her first novel, Thirst was published and is now being turned into an opera. Her latest, part of the intriguing quartet that began with, Orla's Canvas in 2015 followed. To those who know Mary, from an equally accomplished family with deep Waterbury roots, this isn't a surprise. What's next for this vivacious author is currently being written and you won't want to miss hearing her tell all about it and her backstory, when she makes her 2ND ACT presentation on Wednesday, December 15 at 3pm.

Tickets for Sharnick's 2ND ACT are $20 and on sale now. Sponsor of the 2ND ACT series is the Village at East Farms.

2ND ACT is a life stories series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, insightful and humorous, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!