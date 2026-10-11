Marvin's Room to Open at Dionysus Theatre Company

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Dionysus Theatre Company, in collaboration with the Manchester Historical Society, presents Scott McPherson's comedy-drama Marvin's Room. Directed by Gabbi Mendelsohn, the production runs from October 30th through November 15th at the Manchester Historical Society (175 Pine Street, Manchester, CT).

This drama follows Bessie (Casandra Lim), a selfless woman who has spent decades caring for her bedridden father, Marvin (William Sevedge), and her eccentric aunt (Cindy Maher) in Florida. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, she must turn to her estranged sister, Lee (Kathleen Narowski), and Lee's two troubled sons (Alec Soto, Parker Grey Nelson) for a bone marrow match. As two deeply divided branches of a family collide, Marvin's Room weaves a beautiful, humorous, and heartwarming tale about the healing power of love, the strength of family bonds, and the extraordinary joy found in caring for others.

Full Cast

Bessie: Casandra Lim

Dr. Wally: Jason Black

Ruth: Cindy Maher

Bob: William Moro

Lee: Kathleen Narowski

Dr. Charlotte: Barbara Gallow

Hank: Alec Soto

Charlie: Parker Grey Nelson

Retirement Director: Amanda Leigh Backer

Marvin: William Sevedge

Marvin's Room marks the first production in Dionysus' new collaboration with the Manchester Historical Society as their Artist-in-Residence. This partnership brings together two organizations built on storytelling — one preserving the stories of the past and the other bringing stories to life on stage. Together, they aim to create performances, readings, educational programs, and community events that celebrate history, creativity, and connection.

Event Details

Performances of Marvin's Room will take place October 30, November 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:00PM, Sunday matinees begin at 2:00PM (Note: there is NO PERFORMANCE on October 31st).

Venue: Manchester Historical Society, 175 Pine Street, Manchester, CT.

Tickets are available for purchase online at dionysustheatrecompany.org/tickets.

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