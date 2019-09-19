Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN In Yale Rep's NO BOUNDARIES Series

Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director) will present Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN as part of its annual NO BOUNDARIES performance series, for three performances only on Thursday and Friday, November 7-8 at 8PM and Saturday, November 9 at 2PM at the University Theatre (222 York Street).

Hailed as "endlessly imaginative and exquisitely beautiful" by The New Yorker, Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN stitches together Mary Shelley's classic novel and the author's own biography to create a thrilling new gothic tale about the beauty­­--and horror­­--of creation.

The internationally renowned multimedia company Manual Cinema, whose production of The End of TV delighted New Haven audiences at the 2017 International Festival of Arts & Ideas, combines handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and innovative sound and music to create immersive visual stories for stage and screen.

Adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley, Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN is conceived by Drew Dir; devised by Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, and Julia Miller; and features original music by Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter.

Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN runs approximately 65 minutes and is performed without intermission. The Daily Beast says it's "impossible to look away!"



Tickets for FRANKENSTEIN are $40-50 and are available online at yalerep.org, by phone (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street). Student tickets are $25.





