Mandy Moore Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse

Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress, singer and songwriter, Mandy Moore, has entertained millions of fans since her breakthrough role in the 2002 hit film, A Walk to Remember. She currently stars in NBC's hit drama, "This Is Us," for which she has won multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards. In her exciting return to music and in support of her first album in a decade, don't miss platinum selling artist, Mandy Moore, as she makes her only Connecticut appearance and Ridgefield Playhouse debut Saturday, March 28 at 8pm with a magical evening of new and old songs backed by the band Dawes! Opening Act is Bedouin. This event is part of Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity. Join us in the lobby before the show for a complimentary tasting of Freixenet Prosecco, ICE, and Italian Rosé. Visit Tequila Escape Kitchen + Bar (439 Main Street, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy 10% off your check when you show your ticket!

About this concert tour, Mandy Moore posts on her Facebook page: "It's been over a decade since I've hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians (in fact some are my nearest and dearest). I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you've been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse."

Mandy Moore came to fame in 1999 when she signed with Epic Records and released her first single "Candy" which shot to number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album that same year, So Real, went platinum. "I Wanna Be With You" the title track from her follow up album did even better, breaking the top 30 at No. 24. Moore began taking creative control with her next album the eponymous, Mandy Moore (2001) and shed her pop bubble-gum teenage skin for a more complex sound that included techno, dance, R&B and Middle Eastern elements and more mature lyrics. At that time, she told Billboard magazine: "No more dancers, no more singing to tracks. I got tired of that in a big way." Her next three albums, Coverage (2003) Wild Hope (2007) and Amanda Lee (2009) continued this journey and by 2009 she had sold more than 10 million albums.

Moore shone in film work, making her debut with a voice role in Dr. Doolittle 2 and breaking out on screen in 2002 in The Princess Diaries and A Walk To Remember. Chasing Liberty (2004), Racing Stripes (2005), Because I Said So (2007), License to Wed (2007), Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011), 47 Meters Down (2017), The Darkest Minds (2018), and Midway (2019) followed. Moore also voiced Princess Rapunzel in the Disney animated fantasy musical comedy film Tangled (2010), the short film Tangled Ever After (2012), and the Disney Channel television series "Tangled: The Series" (2017-present). Since 2016 she has starred in NBC's "This is Us."

Of this tour Moore goes on to say, "It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again. In its purest form. A real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."

For tickets ($90 - $125) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





