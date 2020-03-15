Madison Lyric Stage's Production of SUOR ANGELICA has been Postponed

Madison Lyric Stage has postponed its upcoming production Suor Angelica.

Read the full statement below:

As you know, there has been significant concern surrounding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Please know we are committed to providing and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our patrons, volunteers and artists. Our audiences are like family to us. Their safety and well-being are always our top priorities.



Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our wonderful production of the double-bill of Suor Angelica and Erwartung, originally scheduled to take place in late March and early April, to now take place from June 4-14.

This is not an easy process for our company or the many artists involved, but we must do our part to protect the community in this time.

For more information, please visit our website at madisonlyricstage.org or call us at 203-215-6329.

We look forward to bringing you a great season!



Many thanks for your unbelievable support!

Marc Deaton

Artistic Director





