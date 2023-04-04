Madison Lyric Stage To Present The Music Of Burt Bacharach And Michel Legrand, May 5-6

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline, will present a cabaret-style concert of hit songs by Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand on May 5 and 6 at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society located at 297 Boston Post Road in Madison. Show times for I Was Born in Love with You are Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are available at Click Here and 203-215-6329.

Marc Deaton heads a cast of six singers, with musical director Nick Stanford leading a jazz combo of musicians. Marc's guests include Ashley Cotton, Mary McCue, Meera Mennillo, Ariana Straznicky and John Johmann.

Burt Bacharach, who passed away earlier this year, was an American composer, songwriter, record producer and pianist who composed hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s through the 1980s, many in collaboration with lyricist Hal David. Considered one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music, he has an unbelievable list of songs that include Walk on By, Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie, I Say a Little Prayer, I'll Never Fall in Love Again, Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head, Promises Promises!, Close to You, among many others.

Michel Legrand is known as one of the best composers for film with hits like The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Legrand won his first Oscar for the song The Windmills of Your Mind from The Thomas Crown Affair and additional Oscars for Summer of '42 and Barbra Streisand's Yentl. He is also known for his jazz works and his art songs in both French and English.

Madison Lyric Stage' s 2023 mainstage season will feature: Tony Kushner's groundbreaking play Angels in America: Part I, Millennium Approaches in June; Duncan Sheik and Stephen Sater's electrifying rock musical Spring Awakening in July; and Climb Every Mountain: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein in September.

Additionally, MLS will present three Studio Series productions: Marc Deaton in Postcards from Pierrot in June; Elegy for a Fallen Angel, a new play with music in August; and Maidens, Witches and Femme Fatales ... The Women of Opera in October.

Two subscription series are available - one for the Mainstage Series and another for the Studio Series. The Mainstage Series of three productions (Angels in America, Spring Awakening and Climb Every Mountain) is available for $135, a $30 savings over the individual ticket price. The Studio Series of three events is available for $90, again a $30 savings over the individual ticket price. Subscriptions are available at Click Here or by calling 203-215-6329.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from Chase, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Guilford Savings Bank, the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation, and the Madison Rotary Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support has also been provided from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, professional theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable professional-quality opera, musical theater and drama.

