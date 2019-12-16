MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is Coming to Cheney Hall

Book your passage today for the thrill-ride of the season! All aboard The Orient Express, the 1930s luxury train, as it carts us through central and eastern Europe from Istanbul to Paris. But beware...it's all about to go off the rails! An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. A train full of suspects with an alibi for each one and a killer in their midst sounds like the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot. This first-ever stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece will leave audiences guessing whodunit.

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig, playwright of Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo, and many more.

What:

Murder on The Orient Express

When:

February 14 - March 1, 2020

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:00 pm

Where:

Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester, CT

Tickets Prices: $25.00 for VIP / $19.00 for General Seating.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting www.cheneyhall.org

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was founded in 1960 with the purpose of producing community theater. Since 1991, Cheney Hall, the state's oldest operating theater, has been the theatrical residence of LTM. Today, programming is comprised of five main-stage theatre productions, numerous concerts, special events, and a range of other cultural, business, civic, and private functions serving a growing, annual audience of approximately 12,000.





