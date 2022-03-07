MTC Mainstage Brings Rock N' Roll To Fairfield County With This Legendary Production Of BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY!

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company concludes its 35th Anniversary Season with the rockin' and rollin' musical, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story by Alan James with music and lyrics by Buddy Holly.

Buddy welcomes its audiences to experience the ups and downs of Holly's 'budding' musical career as he strives to fulfil his potential genius. The heart-warming, great for all ages tale of a small town, all-American boy is told with care, detail and humor. The musical finally explodes into a celebration of youth and lust for life in a re-creation of his last concert at Clear Lake!

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story will run four weekends in-person from March 18th - April 10th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. There is also one Thursday performance on March 31st at 1pm. (Previews are March 18th at 8pm and March 19th at 2pm with the Opening Night on March 19th at 8pm. In partnership with Triangle Community Center, the March 26th at 8pm performance is Pride Night.)

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story tells the story of the tragically short life of Buddy Holly, who along with high-school friends The Crickets, turned country music upside down to create some of the best rock 'n' roll songs ever written. We share Buddy's frustrations through his first recording contract; the excitement America felt when 'That'll Be The Day' hit #1; his naïve determination to be the first white act to play the Apollo Theatre, Harlem; his whirlwind romance and marriage to Maria Elena; concluding with the ill-fated 'Winter Dance Party' tour of the Midwest and what in theatre must be one of the most incredible musical concerts of all-time. Don't miss out, this is your chance to see Buddy sing his way through two hours of the best rock 'n' roll you'll ever hear!

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story is led by Spiff Wiegand (Nat'l Tour: War Horse, Theatre for a New Audience: Much Ado About Nothing) as Buddy Holly, Blair Alexis Brown (Off B'way: Goldstein, MTC: COLE!) as Vi Petty, Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo (Nat'l Tour: Jersey Boys, Paw Patrol Live!) as Ritchie Valens, Michael Ray Fisher (B'way: Rocktopia, Nat'l Tour: Elf) as an Apollo Headliner, Jeff Gurner (B'way: The Lion King, Off B'way: Five Course Love) as Tommy, Jannie Jones (B'way: The Full Monty, All Shook Up) as an Apollo Headliner, Jimmy Lewis (Japan Tour: Frozen & Aladdin, Disney Cruise: Rapunzel's Royal Table) as The Big Bopper, Robert Mobley (Film: The Paper, MTC: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof) as Norman Petty, Elena Ramos Pascullo (Nat'l Tour: The Pout Pout Fish, Roxy Regional Theater: The Rocky Horror Show) as Maria Elena, Matt Ruff (Fireside Dinner Theatre: Guys & Dolls, AZ B'way Theatre: Man of La Mancha) as Joe B. Mauldin, Ken Sandberg (Greenbrier Valley Theatre: Pride & Prejudice, KCRep: Antony & Cleopatra) as Jerry Allison, and Adam von Almen (Pasadena Opera: Candide, Wallis Annenberg: Merrily We Roll Along) as Hipockets Duncan. Most actors play additional roles throughout the show as well.

MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter MTC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks will also be required by all staff and audience members as well. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story is directed by Kevin Connors with musical direction by Angela Howell and choreography by Chris McNiff. Lou Ursone stage manages alongside the creative team which includes scenic design by Jessie Lizotte, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, wig design by Peggy De La Cruz, prop design by Sean Sanford, and sound design by Will Atkin.

Ticket prices range from $40-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/buddy) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.