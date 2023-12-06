MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Now Playing at the Ivoryton Playhouse

Ivoryton’s current production of "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," a festive musical extravaganza, has received rave reviews from critics and patrons alike. With only two weeks left, now is the time to get tickets and let this remarkable production set your holiday spirit high!

Upcoming performances are on Wednesdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Purchase your tickets soon; the show closes on December 17th.

This heartwarming production, set against the backdrop of the holiday season, brings together the legendary musical talents of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for an unforgettable Christmas celebration. Filled with iconic hits, toe-tapping tunes, and a sprinkling of holiday magic, "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" is the perfect way to ring in the festive spirit with family and friends.

Critics have praised the exceptional performances, dynamic energy, and seamless blend of classic rock 'n' roll and beloved Christmas songs. The chemistry between the cast members is palpable, capturing the essence of the iconic quartet and bringing their legendary music to life on stage.

Audiences have been quick to join in the festive cheer, making "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" a must-see event this holiday season. The Ivoryton Playhouse invites theater enthusiasts and music lovers alike to experience the magic, nostalgia, and pure joy this production offers.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students and children and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org

(Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

Photo credit: Jonathan Steele