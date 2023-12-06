MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Now Playing at the Ivoryton Playhouse

This limited engagement brings together the iconic music legends for a memorable holiday experience.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Photo 2 Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Comedy Writer Steve Young
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Playhouse on Park Now Booking In-School Performances For Touring Production Of POLKADOTS: Photo 4 Playhouse on Park Now Booking In-School Performances For Touring Production Of POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Now Playing at the Ivoryton Playhouse

Ivoryton’s current production of "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," a festive musical extravaganza, has received rave reviews from critics and patrons alike. With only two weeks left, now is the time to get tickets and let this remarkable production set your holiday spirit high!

Upcoming performances are on Wednesdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Purchase your tickets soon; the show closes on December 17th.

This heartwarming production, set against the backdrop of the holiday season, brings together the legendary musical talents of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for an unforgettable Christmas celebration. Filled with iconic hits, toe-tapping tunes, and a sprinkling of holiday magic, "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" is the perfect way to ring in the festive spirit with family and friends.

Critics have praised the exceptional performances, dynamic energy, and seamless blend of classic rock 'n' roll and beloved Christmas songs. The chemistry between the cast members is palpable, capturing the essence of the iconic quartet and bringing their legendary music to life on stage.

Audiences have been quick to join in the festive cheer, making "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" a must-see event this holiday season. The Ivoryton Playhouse invites theater enthusiasts and music lovers alike to experience the magic, nostalgia, and pure joy this production offers.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students and children and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org  

 

(Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages. 

 Photo credit: Jonathan Steele


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals Photo
Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has announced a Festival of New Musicals taking place in January. Stay tuned for exciting new productions and performances!

2
Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE This Holiday Season Photo
Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE This Holiday Season

Experience the magic of Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' with Fairfield Center Stage's immersive production at Burr Mansion. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas through a unique tour, complete with carolers, figgy pudding, and apple cider!

3
BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre! Photo
BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Celebrate The Holiday Season At Music Theatre of CT In Norwalk With Award-Winning Cabaret Photo
Celebrate The Holiday Season At Music Theatre of CT In Norwalk With Award-Winning Cabaret Artist, Jeff Harnar

Music Theatre of CT, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre, presents Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays, a celebratory cabaret featuring the acclaimed New York artist, Jeff Harnar.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular in Connecticut 23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular
Cabaret On Main Theatere (12/16-12/17)Tracker
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Connecticut Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (5/18-5/19)
WHOSE BARN IS IT ANYWAY? AT THEATER BARN DECEMBER 8TH & 9TH in Connecticut WHOSE BARN IS IT ANYWAY? AT THEATER BARN DECEMBER 8TH & 9TH
Ridgefield Theater Barn (12/08-12/09)
Colosseum Rome Guide Show in Connecticut Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show in Connecticut Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
Holiday Works in Progress in Connecticut Holiday Works in Progress
Drama Works Theatre (12/15-12/17)
A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play in Connecticut A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (12/01-12/17)
Benefits and Facts Show in Connecticut Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You