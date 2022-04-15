MET OPERA ARIADNE AUF NAXOS to Screen At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Witness the spirit of "the show must go!" as comedy and tragedy collide in Strauss's masterful opera Ariadne auf Naxos, screening LIVE from The Met Opera in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, May 15th at 12:55pm.

The outstanding cast includes the exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen in one of her signature roles to the Met for the first time as the titular mythological Greek heroine.

Also featured is mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta, tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne's lover, the god Bacchus, and Wolfgang Brendel as the Major-Domo. Marek Janowski conducts. The Met Opera broadcast appears at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the Classical Series, with underwriting by Roger Berlind, Liz & Steven Goldstone and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE) go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

The scene is set for this opera-within-an-opera in 18th century Vienna, backstage at the private theater in the house of the richest man in the city. In order for an elaborate fireworks display to go off as scheduled, two performances must happen simultaneously: a new opera seria, Ariadne auf Naxos, and a comedy troupe of clowns. As they say, the show must go on, as high art and lowbrow comedy intertwine.

The next Met Opera in HD performance presented at The Ridgefield Playhouse will be Don Carlos on Saturday, April 23rd at 12pm. For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi's epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a starry cast, including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Elisabeth de Valois, and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Eboli. Verdi's masterpiece receives a monumental new staging by Sir David McVicar that marks his 11th Met production, placing him among the most prolific and popular directors in recent Met memory.

