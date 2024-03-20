MEAN GIRLS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More Announced For Shubert Theatre 2024-2025 Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shubert Theatre, has announced the lineup of shows for the theatre's 2024-2025 Broadway Series.

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director, commented, “In celebration of Shubert Theatre's 110th Anniversary, we have put together a spectacular series of new Broadway shows, all making their Shubert debuts in the coming season. From exciting entertainment and surprises to outrageous comedy and romance, whatever you're looking for I'm convinced that the 2024-2025 Broadway Series is going to be one of Shubert Theatre's best!”

The 5-Show Broadway Series begins October 24–27, 2024 with TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, the inspiring story of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying musical is “Tina as we know and adore her.” – Variety

The Tony and Grammy-winning Best musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN debuts November 22–24, 2024. Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade, this show is the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age.

You'll be guessing if it was Mrs. Peacock in the study or Colonel Mustard in the library when CLUE brings its fast-paced slapstick comedy to the stage March 20–23, 2025. This hilarious new play, based on the fan-favorite movie and inspired by the classic board game, is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter.

The series follows with MEAN GIRLS, May 8–11, 2025, the hilarious hit musical from Tina Fey. The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS is “by far the funniest musical of the year!” (Chicago Tribune)

The Broadway Series culminates with AIN'T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations June 12–15, 2025. This smash-hit musical follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Get Ready for an electrifying performance of treasured hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more!

Current Shubert Broadway Subscribers will receive their renewal mailing shortly. Shubert Subscribers have the opportunity to renew or upgrade their seats by mail, by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203.562.5666 or stopping by Mondays through Fridays from Noon–6:00pm. To purchase new subscriptions and for complete show information, visit shubert.com.

Shubert Theatre's 2024-2025 Broadway Series includes:

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

October 24–27, 2024

Thursday & Friday 7:00pm

Saturday 1:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

November 22–24, 2024

Friday 7:00pm

Saturday 1:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday 12:00 & 5:30pm

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical sensation and the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age.

Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson.

CLUE

March 20–23, 2025

Thursday & Friday 7:00pm

Saturday 1:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MEAN GIRLS

May 8–11, 2025

Thursday & Friday 7:00pm

Saturday 1:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, “MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” USA Today says, “We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

AIN'T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations

June 12–15, 2025

Thursday & Friday 7:00pm

Saturday 1:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm

AIN'T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more.