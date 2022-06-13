MATILDA THE MUSICAL to be Presented at the Warner Theatre

The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny will be brought to life on the historic Warner Theatre's Main Stage when the Stage @ the Warner production of MATILDA THE MUSICAL is presented on July 30-August 14, 2022.



Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.



Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace!



"An evening of unadulterated bliss. Writer Dennis Kelly and composer and lyricist Tim Minchin go to the top of the class with this anarchically joyous, gleefully nasty and ingenious musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's story." - The Guardian. "Smart, quirky and sublimely good fun. ...A moving and subtle spectacle which will have kids in stitches and adults in tears. It is guaranteed to delight anyone who's ever been a child." - TimeOut



Performances are July 30, August 6, 11, 12 & 13, 2022 at 8:00 pm and July 31, August 7 & 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.