Long Wharf Theatre to Present FIRES IN THE MIRROR

Long Wharf Theatre has announced the complete cast and creative team for Fires In The Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn And Other Identities, co-produced by Baltimore Center Stage. Written by Anna Deavere Smith (Notes From the Field) and directed by Nicole Brewer (Milk Like Sugar), Fires In The Mirror begins performances on Tuesday, January 18th for a limited run through Sunday, February 6, 2022.

"We are thrilled to bring this profoundly moving work to our stage and excited to partner with our good friends at Baltimore Center Stage to help bring this exceptional production to life," said Jacob G. Padron, Artistic Director, Long Wharf Theatre.

In the late summer of 1991, long-simmering tensions between Black and Jewish residents of Crown Heights, Brooklyn erupted in a series of violent events. Renowned playwright Anna Deavere Smith interviewed more than 100 people about those tension-filled days, creating a striking tapestry of oral histories examining that flashpoint moment in American history. A single performer brings those stories to electrifying life in Fires in the Mirror.

Khanisha Foster (Generation Sex) and Cloteal L. Horne (The Promotion) will alternate performances, embodying Anna Deavere Smith's iconic 26-character tour-de-force.

Fires in the Mirror features scenic design by Diggle (Monstersongs), costume design by Mika Eubanks (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.), lighting design by Porsche McGovern (Mothers) and projection design by Camilla Tassi (Stinney: An American Execution). Sound Design is by UptownWorks (Bailey Trierweiler, Daniela Hart & Noel Nichols). Norman Anthony Small Jr.(Where We Stand) is the production stage manager. Casting is by X Casting NYC. Raecine Singletary is the assistant director and Grace Chariya is the production assistant. Rachel Finley is the accent coach.

