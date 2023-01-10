Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGE

Performances run April 27 – May 21, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Long Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGE

Long Wharf Theatre's season continues with Live From The Edge, which plays at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT this spring.

Live From The Edge is an experience unlike any other. Created by UNIVERSES, Long Wharf Theatre's Mellon Foundation playwrights-in-residence (Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp), the show blends a range of performance styles - from childhood rhymes to poetry, community rituals, hip-hop, gospel, and more.

Enter an immersive musical that draws inspiration from headline news and builds off the energy of the audience to make you reimagine what theatre can be.

Performances run April 27 - May 21, 2023.




Review: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret Theatre Photo
Review: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
This comedic musical stage adaptation of a classic children’s story has been brilliantly written and directed by Andrea Pane, who also performs in it, showing that in addition to his already well established versatile first-rate acting, he is also phenomenally gifted as a playwright and as a director.
Capital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE S Photo
Capital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE SPOONFUL
Capital Classics Theatre Company has announced the complete casting, creative team and conversation leaders for its upcoming Contemporary Classics Conversations production of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
National Theatre in HDs MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield P Photo
National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13
World-class theatre is available to view and enjoy on the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse!
3-Show Subscriptions On Sale Now For Playhouse On Parks Remaining 2023 Main Stage Shows Photo
3-Show Subscriptions On Sale Now For Playhouse On Park's Remaining 2023 Main Stage Shows
There are three Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 14th Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Subscribe now to see Paula Vogel's INDECENT, the world premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jaqueline Bircher, and BANDSTAND with music by Richard Oberacker, and book & lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker.

More Hot Stories For You


Long Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGELong Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGE
January 10, 2023

Long Wharf Theatre's season continues with Live From The Edge, which plays at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT this spring.
Capital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE SPOONFULCapital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE SPOONFUL
January 6, 2023

Capital Classics Theatre Company has announced the complete casting, creative team and conversation leaders for its upcoming Contemporary Classics Conversations production of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13
January 5, 2023

World-class theatre is available to view and enjoy on the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse!
3-Show Subscriptions On Sale Now For Playhouse On Park's Remaining 2023 Main Stage Shows3-Show Subscriptions On Sale Now For Playhouse On Park's Remaining 2023 Main Stage Shows
January 5, 2023

There are three Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 14th Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Subscribe now to see Paula Vogel's INDECENT, the world premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jaqueline Bircher, and BANDSTAND with music by Richard Oberacker, and book & lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker.
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Little Theatre of ManchesterTHE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Little Theatre of Manchester
January 5, 2023

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME a play by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon  has been announced at Little Theatre of Manchester, March 31- April 16, 2023. Directed by Joe Keach-Longo
share