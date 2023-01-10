Long Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGE

Long Wharf Theatre's season continues with Live From The Edge, which plays at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT this spring.

Live From The Edge is an experience unlike any other. Created by UNIVERSES, Long Wharf Theatre's Mellon Foundation playwrights-in-residence (Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp), the show blends a range of performance styles - from childhood rhymes to poetry, community rituals, hip-hop, gospel, and more.

Enter an immersive musical that draws inspiration from headline news and builds off the energy of the audience to make you reimagine what theatre can be.

Performances run April 27 - May 21, 2023.