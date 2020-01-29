Long Wharf Theatre Has Announced the Full Creative Team for I AM MY OWN WIFE

Long Wharf Theatre (Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director; Kit Ingui, Managing Director) has announced dates and complete casting for I Am My Own Wife, written by Doug Wright and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Performances begin on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 for a limited run through Sunday, March 1, 2020. Opening night is set for Wednesday, February 12, 7:30 PM on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre (222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT).

I Am My Own Wife is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about survival and identity under the cloak of World War II Germany. A tour de force performance, in the vein of Long Wharf Theatre favorites An Iliad and Satchmo at the Waldorf, I Am My Own Wife tells the inspiring true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf. As an openly transgender woman, she bravely survives both the Nazi and Communist regimes of East Germany with her unique mix of strength, savvy, and grace. This powerful and life-affirming masterpiece-in its first major revival in a decade-will leave you speechless.

The cast features Mason Alexander Park as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf.

The creative team includes set design by Britton Mauk, costume design by Daniel Tyler Mathews, lighting design by Jennifer Fok, original music and sound design by Kimberly S. O'Loughlin, Cherie Corinne Rice will serve as dialect director, Ianne Fields Stewart as the cultural competency consultant, Emely Zepeda as production stage manager, Amy Patricia Stern as assistant stage manager, Kevin Paley as assistant director, and casting is by Calleri Casting.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased online at longwharf.org/on-sale, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting the box office located at 222 Sargent Drive in New Haven. AnyTime Passes may be purchased online starting at $200 for four tickets. $10 student tickets are available for every Thursday and Friday performance (student ID required). For group ticket sales, contact groups@longwharf.org or call 203.772.8259. The Friday, February 21 performance will offer open captioning, making the show accessible to individuals with hearing loss. Post-show conversations will be held after all performances (except opening and closing nights) and a post-show symposium featuring local guest speakers will be offered on Sunday, February 23. Please check longwharf.org/i-am-my-own-wife for updates on additional programming surrounding the show.





