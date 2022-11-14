Liz Callaway, Klea Blackhurst & More to Perform as Part of Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Winter Cabaret Series

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center will ring in the 2022 holiday season with its first ever Winter Cabaret Series running December 15 through December 18. Programmed by Grammy and Emmy Award-Winner John McDaniel, Artistic Director of the O'Neill's Cabaret & Performance Conference, the line-up will feature an array of accomplished Broadway and cabaret favorites, who will perform festive, holiday-themed shows.

"We are beyond excited to present our brand new Winter Cabaret Series, building upon our annual festivities in the summer," McDaniel said. "Fire up the egg nog and join us for some fantastic holiday performances!"

Performances begin on December 15 when Cabaret & Performance Conference Junior Fellows Program Director and acclaimed cabaret performer Brad Simmons joins some of the O'Neill's talented Junior Fellows alumni for a winter music celebration titled Fa la la la la in the Barn!

On December 16, the O'Neill will welcome nightclub sensation Klea Blackhurst, who has wowed audiences in venues from coast to coast and at London's Palladium and Royal Albert Hall and has previously entertained Connecticut audiences as Dolly in Goodspeed Musicals production of Hello Dolly!. She joins John McDaniel for the swingin' holiday celebration A Holiday Mixer.

O'Neill favorite Natalie Douglas takes the stage December 17 for A Very Natalie Holiday!, featuring a dazzling collection of festive tunes. She will be accompanied by Jon Weber.

On December 18, Broadway's Liz Callaway (Merrily We Roll Along, Cats, Baby) will raise the rafters in spirited song as she closes the inaugural series with Merry and Bright. A Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner, Liz is one of the great voices and storytellers of our time, and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl.

Performances will take place at 8pm nightly in the Rufus and Margo Rose Barn Theater. General admission ticket options range from $30 to $40, and table seating is available at a higher price. More information and tickets can be found at theoneill.org/wintercab22.

About the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center:

The Launchpad of the American Theater, the O'Neill is the country's preeminent organization dedicated to the development of new works and new voices for the American theater. Founded in 1964, and named in honor of Eugene O'Neill, four-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and America's only playwright to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, the O'Neill has been home to more than 1,000 new works for the stage and thousands more emerging artists. Scores of projects developed at the O'Neill have gone on to full production at theaters around the world. O'Neill programs include the National Playwrights Conference, National Music Theater Conference, National Critics Institute, National Puppetry Conference, Cabaret & Performance Conference, and National Theater Institute - which offers six credit-earning undergraduate training programs. In addition, the O'Neill owns and operates the Monte Cristo Cottage as a museum open to the public. The O'Neill is the recipient of two Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts. www.theoneill.org.