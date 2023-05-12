Little Theatre of Manchester to Present Manchester Playwright Festival in June

One unforgettable evening showcasing rising CT playwrights and artists live on stage at Cheney Hall.

Little Theatre of Manchester will present the first-ever Manchester Playwright Festival, taking place Friday and Saturday, June 23 & 24, 2023.

One unforgettable evening showcasing rising CT playwrights and artists live on stage at Cheney Hall. Shining a spotlight on new voices, fresh perspectives, and quality stories - found only in CT.

By supporting the Manchester Playwright Festival, you're not only fostering local artists, but also contributing to the evolution of theater!

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU