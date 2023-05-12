Little Theatre of Manchester to Present Manchester Playwright Festival in June

Little Theatre of Manchester will present the first-ever Manchester Playwright Festival, taking place Friday and Saturday, June 23 & 24, 2023.

One unforgettable evening showcasing rising CT playwrights and artists live on stage at Cheney Hall. Shining a spotlight on new voices, fresh perspectives, and quality stories - found only in CT.

By supporting the Manchester Playwright Festival, you're not only fostering local artists, but also contributing to the evolution of theater!

