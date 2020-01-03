Little Theatre of Manchester to Host MUSIC THAT MATTERS; Folk, Blues, And Gospel

On Friday, January 31, 2020, at 7:30 PM, The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) hosts Reverend Robert Jones & Matt Watroba as they present "Music That Matters," a performance of American roots music, including folk, blues, and spirituals.

Robert Jones and Matt Watroba have been musical partners since first meeting more than 20 years ago, and now they bring their walk through the roots and history of American music to Cheney Hall. From their website: "This is the music that America and the world have in common. It is music that reflects history, social change, migration, hopes, and dreams. It is music that is rich and diverse, direct and powerful."

In early 2019, Robert and Matt and their first album "Common Chords," featuring songs from the blues, gospel and folk traditions that serve as the foundation of contemporary American music. Forming a non-profit under the same name, the duo seeks to create connections through music and the arts to bring us into a common understanding of one another.

Tickets are $18 for general seating and $25 for cabaret seating. Tickets can be purchased at www.cheneyhall.org or by calling the LTM box office at (860) 647-9824.

FACT SHEET

· What: MUSIC THAT MATTERS with Reverend Robert Jones & Matt Watroba

· When: Friday, January 31, 2020, at 7:30 PM

· Where: Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester, CT

· Tickets: $18 for general seating and $25 for cabaret seating. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting www.cheneyhall.org

· Discounts: No discounts for special events

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was founded in 1960 with the purpose of producing community theater. Since 1991, Cheney Hall, the state's oldest operating theater, has been the theatrical residence of LTM. Today, programming is composed of five main-stage theatre productions, many concerts, special events, and a range of other cultural, business, civic, and private functions serving a growing, annual audience of about 15,000 in 2019.





