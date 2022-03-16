Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces Run Of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Little Theatre of Manchester, one of Connecticut's oldest community theatres still in operation, announced today their upcoming production of Christopher Durang's hilarious hit comedy Sonya and Vanya and Masha and Spike, running April 1 through 16 at the National Historic Landmark Cheney Hall located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT.

You are cordially invited to enjoy a weekend at the Pennsylvania estate of the Hardwicke Family. Sonia is a pitiful mess. Vanya is quite grumpy. Masha is a narcissistic movie star. Spike is a hot stud who almost got a role on HBO. And Cassandra the cleaning lady has predicted doom and unhappiness for all involved. Be prepared for a gut-busting comedy that puts classical theatre in a blender, spikes it with a Molotov cocktail, and serves it with a twist.

The production will be directed by Gloria Trombley and stage managed by Billy Winter. The cast includes James John Jaeger of Manchester, CT as Vanya, Jamie Reopell of Coventry as Spike, Cecilia Stallone of Coventry as Nina, Mona Tiglio of East Longmeadow, MA as Sonia, Chelsea Weaver of Tolland as Cassandra, and Heidi Weinrich of Glastonbury as Masha.

Sonya and Vanya and Masha and Spike runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $27 for VIP seating in the first six rows and $19 for all remaining seats. There is a $2 per ticket discount for seniors, students, and military. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 by visiting cheneyhall.org or by visiting the box office or calling (860) 647-9824 Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm. There is ample free parking in the lot adjacent to the theatre.