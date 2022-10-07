Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces LIGHT UP THE NIGHT Gala Extravaganza

On October 22 starting at 6 p.m., guests will help light up the night at Manchester's Cheney Hall!

Oct. 07, 2022  
Tickets are now available for Little Theatre of Manchester's Light Up The Night, the non-profit theatre's 2022 gala extravaganza!

On October 22 starting at 6 p.m., guests will help light up the night at Manchester's Cheney Hall! Beginning with a champagne reception and silent auction, this electric evening will celebrate the final show of the company's season In The Heights while raising meaningful support for Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM). This spirited gala will feature a delectable dinner spotlighting Dominican-inspired cuisine, prepared by The Hollow's Executive Chef Corey Wry; specialty cocktails; a guest DJ, and lots of dancing followed by a Live Auction conducted by Auctioneer Tim O'Neil. The highlight of the evening will be an exclusive performance by the cast of In the Heights.

Little Theatre of Manchester's Executive Director Dwayne Harris shared, "the gala is always one of the best nights of the year at LTM! The money raised from this event provides critical support to our theatre. And, this year, by showcasing his breakout musical, we celebrate one of the most important voices in theatre, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the joyous In The Heights!"

The year's Gala Chair will be Michele O'Neil with Honorary Co-Chairs Marylin Neumayer, former LTM Governing Board Member & Gala Chair; and Steven Hernández, Esq., Executive Director, CT Commission on Women, Children, Seniors Equity & Opportunity.

Tickets for the Light Up The Night gala extravaganza of the year are $100 per guest and are available at cheneyhall.org/gala. For tables and other sponsorship opportunities contact dharris@cheneyhall.org





