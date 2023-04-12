Leonardo Suarez-Paz To Perform As A Soloist With The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra This Month

Leonardo Suarez-Paz performs as a soloist with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra - April 15th & 16th, 2023

Leonardo Suarez-Paz is a "virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin" (Wynton Marsalis) and multiple Latin GRAMMY nominee who redefines the contemporary music of Buenos Aires, following in the footsteps of his mentor and family friend, Astor Piazzolla.

This concert with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will feature Nuevos Aires violin concerto, composed and performed by Leonardo Suarez Paz, who is known for creating "harmonically sophisticated arrangements - an unlikely yet happy marriage of Prokofiev and tango nuevo,"(Gramophone, UK Andrew Farach-Colton)"

The concerto features cello concertante Danny Miller and bandoneon concertante Rodolfo Zanetti, both PIAZZOLLA 100 artists and members of Cuartetango. The program will include Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Copland's Appalachian Spring, concluding the Symphony's season.

Mr. Suarez Paz divides his time between New York and Buenos Aires, where he performs, composes directs the multidisciplinary project PIAZZOLLA 100, and raises canaries and his family. He has been featured as a soloist at the Carnegie Hall, Spoleto, and Umbria Jazz Festivals in Italy. He has presented his productions at the Teatro Colon Opera House, CCK (Sala Ballena Azul, Sala Argentina) in Buenos Aires, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and The Metropolitan Museum in New York, Chautauqua Institution, Cleveland Museum of Art, Buenos Aires Tango Festival, on PBS, WQXR, National Radio in Argentina and live at the 13th Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony, following a double nomination.

CONCERT TIMES: SATURDAY APRIL 15th, 2023 7:30 PM and SUNDAY, APRIL 16th, 2023 3:00 PM

LOCATION: GH Auditorium, 10 Hillside Road, Greenwich, CT

ADMISSION: Adults - $40, students - $10, tickets can be purchased Click Here

MORE ABOUT Leonardo Suarez Paz and PIAZZOLLA 100