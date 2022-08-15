Legacy Theatre To Present New Musical Adaptation Of PETER AND WENDY

Coming to the Legacy Theatre August 20-21 is Peter and Wendy, a new musical adaptation of the classic story featuring a collaboration between Legacy's Wheel Life Theatre Troupe and the renowned dance company, Pilobolus.

Legacy co-founder and Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen, pens a new adaptation of the Peter Pan story you know and love. With book and lyrics by Knudsen and music by Knudsen and David Bell, Peter and Wendy includes songs such as "A-Pirating," and "Tick-tock." The company is comprised of members of Legacy's Wheel Life Theatre Troupe - the in-house troupe for those who ambulate with crutches or use wheelchairs, as well as their siblings and friends - and two members of Pilobolus. Pilobolus performers Casey Howes and Jacob Michael Warren take on characters such as Nana (the dog!), the Crocodile, and fairy dust, bringing an extra dose of movement magic to this unique production.

Peter and Wendy is directed by Knudsen and features a cast of local performers, in addition to Pilobolus members Howes and Warren. Emery Knudsen and Saviah Knudsen take on the titular roles of Peter and Wendy, respectively, with Julie Fitzpatrick* as Captain Hook, Dana Canevari as Mrs. Darling, Josh Greenvall as Mr. Darling and Smee, and others rounding out the cast as Lost Boys, Pirates, and more! Peter and Wendy plays Saturday, August 20th and Sunday, August 21st at Legacy, and tickets are on sale now! Join us for this enchanting new musical where performers of all abilities fly to Neverland and celebrate the notion of eternal childhood. This production is generously sponsored by the Branford Community Foundation, Guilford Foundation, and Guilford Savings Bank.

Tickets can be purchased online at Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person or via phone at the Box Office during open hours, which can be found in the footer of Legacy's website. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Tickets to the production are $15, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and groups available through the Box Office.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized after every performance.

Naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available. For more information, email Julie@LegacyTheatreCT.org.