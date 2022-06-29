Legacy Theatre To Open New Musical AWESOMER AND AWESOMER in July

The team at The Legacy Theatre is bringing a powerhouse of a new work to the Legacy stage. Running July 7-16, Thursdays through Saturdays, is the second production of the Legacy's 2022 New Works Series - "Awesomer and Awesomer."

"Awesomer and Awesomer" is a hilarious and heartfelt revue that introduces a variety of women determined to find humor in tough situations. Created by acclaimed NYC singer-songwriter Phoebe Kreutz and Emmy-nominated director Alan Muraoka, this unique show takes a look at our troubled modern world and chooses to laugh its head off. Featuring songs such as "If God Is A Woman," "I Broke Up With You First," and "Ballad of Throat Culture," "Awesomer and Awesomer" is the perfect night out with friends. Bring the girls for ladies night out, or your go-to buddies for what's sure to be an awesome evening!

Kreutz is a singer/songwriter-turned-bookwriter/lyricist from New York City. Hailed by the New Yorker as "the Kingpin of the Joke Folk genre," she's brought her irreverent tunes to a million bars all over America and Europe. Muraoka brings directorial experience from the likes of Off-Broadway's "Avenue Q" and revues from performers like Telly Leung, Elizabeth Ward Land, and Ann Harada, among others. The cast of "Awesomer and Awesomer" features Jennifer Barnhart* ("Avenue Q," "Sesame Street"), Katie Boren* ("Lysistrata Jones," "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"), Emma Green ("The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+"), and Katrien Van Riel ("Show Me Eternity," "Glass Town"). Rounding out the company are Gary Adler ("Avenue Q," "Altar Boyz") as music director, and Billy Bustamante ("Miss Saigon," "The King and I") as choreographer.

Don't miss out on this gutsy and electric new work - tickets can be bought online at Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person or via phone at the Box Office during open hours, which can be found in the footer of Legacy's website. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Tickets to the production are $25-$45, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and groups available through the box office. Please be advised that this production is not suitable for children under 10 and includes adult language.