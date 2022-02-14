Legacy Theatre Now Accepting Audition Submissions For Their 2022 Season

The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT has put out a casting call for performers to fill out their 2022 season. The productions currently seeking talent include "I Do! I Do!," "Deathtrap," "Awesomer & Awesomer," "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," and "The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play."

Legacy Theatre's 2022 season is filled to the brim with a strong variety of pieces. The productions currently casting include three musicals, "I Do! I Do!," "Awesomer & Awesomer," and "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," and two plays, "Deathtrap" and "The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play." The season brings together a great combination of theatrical favorites, new classics, and a new work for actors to experience, all in Legacy Theatre's professional environment. Actors can have the chance to play iconic characters such as Charlie Brown, Sidney Bruhl, Nick Carraway, or Jay Gatsby, or to invent someone entirely new. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing an uplifting, challenging, and inspiring atmosphere where actors can grow and hone their talents. To learn more about the productions and opportunities during the 2022 season, please visit Legacy's website at https://www.legacytheatrect.org/auditions.

For all audition submissions, actors must submit a video link for viewing, preferably through YouTube or Vimeo, with an attached PDF of a headshot and resume, to LegacyAuditions2022@gmail.com. Video submissions should be listed as "Unlisted" rather than "Private" on YouTube, and as "Anyone" or "People with the private link" on Vimeo. In the subject line, please state "[Actor Full Name] / Season 22 / [Union Status] (Equity/EMC/ or Non-Equity)."

The submission deadline is February 28; late submissions will not be accepted. Actors must prepare a contemporary monologue for plays and a monologue and song for musicals, along with any special requests in the breakdowns found on Legacy's website. Legacy Theatre is committed to diversity and is an equal opportunity employer. As such, Legacy encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to submit.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized between every show.

Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now at LegacyTheatreCT.org or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available. For more information, email Gina@LegacyTheatreCT.org.