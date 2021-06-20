Legacy Theatre Announces July Line-Up

Legacy Theatre has announced several Broadway Spotlight Concerts, special events, and the opening of the classic Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex, in-person and live at the newly restored historic theater in Stony Creek.

Continuing the Broadway Spotlight Concert series, the theatre has invited nine artists for eight different concerts. Broadway performer Arbender Robinson (Hairspray, The Little Mermaid) on the 1st, Branford's own Eric Santagata (Prince of Broadway, Chaplin), on the 2nd, mother-daughter duo Anne Runolfsson (Phantom of the Opera) and Tess Adams (Les Miserables) on the 8th, Ruby Lewis (Paramour, Girl Meets World) on the 10th, CoCo Smith (The Book of Mormon, The Unsinkable Molly Brown) on the 15th, Major Attaway (Aladdin) on the 16th, Michael Demby-Cain (Ragtime, Smokey Joe's Cafe) on the 22nd, and finally Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella, Person of Interest) on the 24th.

The theatre will be hosting special events throughout the month of July. First, Carole's Kings, the world's first all-male Carole King tribute, appears on the 3rd. Blood Type: Ragu, a one-man play exploring a first-generation immigrant child's delicate dance between culture, identity, and forgiveness, will be showing on the 9th, 10th, and 17th. The Great 8 explores hard truths and heartwarming accounts of life after incarceration told by four individuals on the 11th. Soundview Summer, a staged reading of a play by Kate Gill, plays on the 18th. On the 25th, Jamal tells the story of three friends navigating life after high school in a tough low income neighborhood of Hartford, CT. Our family series continues with a one-of-a-kind puppetry experience, Cardboard Explosion!, on the 3rd.

Oedipus Rex will be showing at Legacy Theatre from July 28th through August 22 for 28 performances. Sophocles' ancient text (420 BC), first performed after a plague that took the lives of nearly a third of the Athenian population, eerily parallels the issues of pandemic and political turmoil that so heavily defines our current day.

Tickets for all 2021 events are on sale at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available. For more information, email Gina@LegacyTheatreCT.org.