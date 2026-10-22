Lawrence Schulman to Discuss I AM JUDY GARLAND in Greenwich

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The Retired Men's Association of Greenwich has announced that author Lawrence Schulman, in his fourth appearance in Greenwich on September 29, 2027 at Parish Hall, Christ Church, 254 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich at 11 A.M, will talk for an hour about his new book, I Am Judy Garland: A Photographed Life, published by Globe Pequot/Lyons Press on August 17, 2027.

Schulman’s groundbreaking coffee-table book, which contains a Foreword by author James Fisher and an Afterword by photographer Jane Evelyn Atwood, is not another book about Judy Garland, the star, the icon, the goddess. Using photos gathered from his personal collection, it examines the private Garland out of the spotlight and in the sunlight. That is, the Garland in real life and not the Garland in films, concert, and television. These “phantom” photos whose photographers are unknown and long gone offer a fascinating glimpse at the private Garland no one has ever seen. With over 400 photos, all captioned, an Introduction by Schulman to the book, and five chapters with an Introduction for each of the five decades of Garland’s life, the work is bound to be one of the most talked about books of 2027.

A graduate of Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne and CREAR, a school for film and video studies in Gouvieux, France, Schulman is an award-winning music producer, critic, translator, and cartoonist who has produced and compiled numerous CD sets devoted to Judy Garland in the past three decades. A collector and audiophile, Schulman has worked with numerous distinguished mastering engineers. While living in Paris between 1971 and 1997, he taught and translated, and has translated for the French website OpusHD.net for the past two decades. During his Paris years he also worked for French Public Radio as a producer and host.

He has written sound recording and book reviews for the ARSC Journal since 1994, as well as four original articles. His 45-page 2023 ARSC Journal article on singer-songwriter Peter Allen won the inaugural 2024 ARSC Journal Best Article of the Year Award from the Association for Recorded Sound Collections. His translation from the French of Bertrand Tessier’s Judy Garland: Splendor and Downfall of a Legend, for which he also provided a Foreword, was published by BearManor Media in 2023. His 2-volume book on Judy Garland, entitled Garland: That’s Beyond Entertainment—Reflections on Judy Garland, was published by BearManor Media in 2023. His next book, FREE: Words on Music by a High-Def Critic in an MP3 World, was published by BearManor Media in 2024.

His book Peter Allen: Somebody’s Angel – The Boy from Oz in the Key of Camp was published by BearManor Media in 2025 and was followed by UNFETTERED: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume II in 2026, again from BearManor Media. His I Don’t Mean This Harshly, However: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume III, with a Foreword by author Tim Brooks, will be published by BearManor Media in the Spring of 2027. Finally, GARLAND: That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland, Volume III, with a Foreword by author Will Friedwald and an Afterword by Judy Garland Museum founder and curator John Kelsch, will be published by BearManor Media in the Spring of 2028.

Classics Records, a French label, will release his next CD set, Judy Garland: The Broadway Songbook, in 2027. Schulman has been interviewed by numerous TV and radio stations and featured in many newspapers here and in France, where he is a citizen. He will again be speaking about I Am Judy Garland: A Photographed Life at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on June 10, 2028, which would have been her 106th birthday. He is represented by Alice Speilburg, head of The Speilburg Literary Agency, and lives on Mount Desert Island, Maine with Alain Lucien Falasse, his loving partner of the past 42 years and spouse of the past 14 years.

Signed copies of I Am Judy Garland: A Photographed Life will be available for purchase after the talk.

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