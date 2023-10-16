Lauryn Hill Celebrates 25 Years at Mohegan Sun

Over the weekend, Lauryn Hill took the stage at Click Here in Connecticut. The performance by the legendary rapper and singer celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grammy-winning album, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The album was originally released on August 25, 1998, and is iconic with its originality. At the same time it was a blending of neo-soul and R&B, it also featured hip-hop soul and reggae.

Set to start at 9 p.m., Hill came on a little after 10 p.m. following a live DJ who pumped up the crowd with old-school hip-hop and R&B beats. Hill welcomed her adoring fans in her white and black attire, expressing her appreciation for her iconic solo album that still resonated with everyone today.

For the hour-long concert, Hill performed all of her hits, "Nothing Even Matters," "Ex-Factor," "Doo Woo (That Thing)," and "Too Good To Be True," along with some of the beloved songs she did with the Fugees, such as "Killing Me Softly With His Song."

Watching Hill on stage singing those familiar songs with her audience dancing along, it was as though no time had passed.