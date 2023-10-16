Lauryn Hill Celebrates 25 Years at Mohegan Sun

Lauryn Hill performs live in Connecticut

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SOUTH PACIFIC, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD & More Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2024 Season Photo 3 Goodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring SOUTH PACIFIC & More
Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspee Photo 4 Cast Set for DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals

Lauryn Hill Celebrates 25 Years at Mohegan Sun

Over the weekend, Lauryn Hill took the stage at Click Here in Connecticut. The performance by the legendary rapper and singer celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grammy-winning album, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

The album was originally released on August 25, 1998, and is iconic with its originality. At the same time it was a blending of neo-soul and R&B, it also featured hip-hop soul and reggae.

Set to start at 9 p.m., Hill came on a little after 10 p.m. following a live DJ who pumped up the crowd with old-school hip-hop and R&B beats. Hill welcomed her adoring fans in her white and black attire, expressing her appreciation for her iconic solo album that still resonated with everyone today. 

For the hour-long concert, Hill performed all of her hits, "Nothing Even Matters," "Ex-Factor," "Doo Woo (That Thing)," and "Too Good To Be True," along with some of the beloved songs she did with the Fugees, such as "Killing Me Softly With His Song."

Watching Hill on stage singing those familiar songs with her audience dancing along, it was as though no time had passed. 




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
ECLIPSE Comes to the Warner Theatre in January Photo
ECLIPSE Comes to the Warner Theatre in January

Garet&Co contemporary dance presents the second annual “ECLIPSE,” an evening-length show of contemporary dancers searching for peace within chaos. Performances are Saturday, January 20 at 7 pm and Sunday, January 21 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

2
Cirque Du Soleil Will Return to Connecticut With CORTEO Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Will Return to Connecticut With CORTEO

Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North America and heading to Bridgeport, CT, set to charm audiences once again. 

3
BAZZAR By Cirque Du Soleil Comes To Hartford For The Very First Time Photo
BAZZAR By Cirque Du Soleil Comes To Hartford For The Very First Time

The iconic and breath-taking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is coming to Hartford for the first time ever. A colourful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, BAZZAR will premiere on April 6, 2024 and will continue its performances until May 5, 2024 under the Big Top, at Market Street.

4
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeeds PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Photo
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal

Watch a sneak peek into Dress Rehearsal for Goodspeed's Private Jones here!

From This Author - Carissa Chesanek

Carissa Chesanek has worked as a journalist for many years, writing for publications that include BroadwayWorld, Show-Score, All About Solo, The Rumpus, Miami Herald, and Forbes Travel Guide... Carissa Chesanek">(read more about this author)

Review: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in BrooklynReview: Public Display of Affection (PDA) Serves up Veggie-Focused Pizza in Brooklyn
Review: Pappardella Serves Authentic Italian on the Upper West SideReview: Pappardella Serves Authentic Italian on the Upper West Side
Review: Elevated sips and plates at the Lobby Bar at The New York EDITIONReview: Elevated sips and plates at the Lobby Bar at The New York EDITION
Review: PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown serves up trendy cocktails with a viewReview: PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown serves up trendy cocktails with a view

Videos

Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Video
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Something Rotten! A Very New Musical in Connecticut Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL in Connecticut The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Jesus Christ Superstar in Connecticut Jesus Christ Superstar
Opera House Players (11/10-11/26)
Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes in Connecticut Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes
Ridgefield Playhouse (3/02-3/02)
Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas in Connecticut Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/06-12/06)
Piaf! The Show in Connecticut Piaf! The Show
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/08-11/08)
Encore! A Broadway Musical Revue in Connecticut Encore! A Broadway Musical Revue
City Youth Theater/ City Stage Company (11/30-12/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You