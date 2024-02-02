Latanya Farrell Will Perform at Playhouse Theatre Group's Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH

The event is on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at The Hartford Club in Hartford, CT from 6pm to 12am.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE and dance ‘till midnight to the music of CT local Latanya Farrell (back by popular demand)! The gala will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at The Hartford Club in Hartford, CT from 6pm to 12am. The theme is MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH. The suggested attire is Mid-Century Modern. The evening will include dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, live performances, and more! 

About Latanya Farrell: Latanya Farrell has emerged as a band leader full of energy who is uniquely gifted at engaging audiences with her bright smile and impeccable style. She brings an extraordinary voice to the music scene during live performances and on her debut album “Feelin’ Alright”. Blending Latanya’s original music with popular cover tunes, she performs to packed houses throughout New England. Dubbed the “Queen of Summer Concerts” by the Hartford Courant in 2013, Latanya Farrell is a multi-talented gifted singer, songwriter, and performer with genuine passion, energy, and a love for music and life. Since winning Connecticut Star Search in 2003, Latanya has had leading musical roles which include performing “Songs in the Key of Life” at the Bushnell Theater as well as other large venues sharing the stage with amazing artists such as Wynton Marsalis and Air Supply. Latanya has been featured on several albums including her longtime friend and world-renowned saxophonist Jimmy Greene’s Grammy Award nominated album, “A Beautiful Life.” 

All proceeds from this unforgettable evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and bring excellent theatre arts programs to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy for years to come. This year, they are going retro (think Mad Men & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), which will be fully realized through all aspects of the event. You are invited to join as a Sponsor or Advertiser for this unforgettable evening of fine dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the world class entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce. They will also raise a glass in celebration of their 15th Anniversary and go retro in a different way by reflecting over the past fifteen seasons at the Playhouse.

Tickets, advertising, and sponsorships on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit Click Here

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals. 




Recommended For You