Latanya Farrell Joins Playhouse Theatre Group's ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE and dance 'till midnight to the music of CT local Latanya Farrell (back by popular demand)! The gala will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER. The event will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic.

Evening includes dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing with the Latanya Farrell Band, and live performances paying tribute to the work of John Kander including CHICAGO, CABARET, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and more!

Latanya Farrell is an ordinary woman with an ordinary life who brings an extraordinary voice to the music scene during live performances and on her debut album "Feelin' Alright." Uplifting melodies and powerful vocals are the hallmark of her songs about life, love and happiness. Latanya Farrell has emerged as a band leader full of energy who is uniquely gifted at engaging audiences with her bright smile and impeccable style. Blending Latanya's original music with popular cover tunes, she performs to packed houses throughout New England. Her presence is infectious, and the energy keeps flowing throughout the entire performance with music that ranges from soulful classics to urban contemporary to her inspiring originals.

Dubbed the "Queen of Summer Concerts" by the Hartford Courant in 2013, Latanya Farrell is a multi-talented gifted singer, songwriter, and performer with genuine passion, energy, and a love for music and life. Since winning Connecticut Star Search in 2003, Latanya has had leading musical roles which include performing "Songs in the Key of Life" at the Bushnell Theater as well as other large venues sharing the stage with amazing artists such as Wynton Marsalis and Air Supply.

Tickets, tables, sponsorships, and advertisements for ENCORE are on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.