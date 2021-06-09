Last Chance To Purchase Tickets For Playhouse On Park's ENCORE! A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE

Leave your troubles behind and escape to a magical evening of food, drink, entertainment, and wonderment! Surrounded by the outdoor beauty at Auerfarm, you'll be transported to a place where the imagination runs free - all while showing your support for Playhouse on Park! The theme this year is A MIDSUMMER FANTASTICAL FAIRYTALE. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 6pm at Auerfarm in Bloomfield, CT. Purchase your tickets now before they are all sold out!

The King and Queen of the Faeries (Emcees and Auctioneers) will be none other than Ezra Barnes and Veanne Cox, who most recently co-starred in Playhouse on Park's ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE from Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES. The Hartford Dance Collective will also perform, featuring Jillian Foley, Jane Krantz, Roxanne Lebenzon, Rosanna Karabetsos, Jasmine Stack, and Katie Schenker. Joy Monroe will wow attendees with her amazing talents in body painting. Music will be performed by The Playhouse Singers, including Hillary Ekwall (CABARET National Tour, and over 20 Playhouse on Park productions), Amanda Forker (NUNSENSE and several other Playhouse on Park credits), Jermaine O. Woodard Jr. (ALL IS CALM at Playhouse on Park), Niko Touros (IN THE HEIGHTS and ALL IS CALM at Playhouse on Park), Jackie Garmon, Katie Brough, Jerry Hamilton (THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS at Playhouse on Park), Trishawn Paul (THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS at Playhouse on Park), Delaney Ager, Emily Dunn, Dana Rudnansky, Jenna Castonguay, Isaac Kueber, and Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, with music direction by Melanie Guerin (IN THE HEIGHTS, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, MURDER FOR TWO, and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS at Playhouse on Park). The playhouse band will feature Andrew Studenski, Elliott Wallace, Sean Rubin, Tucker Barney, Nick Cutroneo (solo guitarist), and Chaela Franck (solo harpist).

Food will be provided by DORO Catering & Events. Menu highlights include Chapter 1 - The Reception: Shoots & Roots and Sticks & Stones, Chapter 2 - The Main Course: Salads & Carving, Chapter 3 - Sweets and Treats, and much more!

Additionally, Playhouse on Park has launched an Online Silent Auction. This year's Auction will focus on Experiences, Travel, Libations, Sports, Kids' Stuff, Electronics, Gourmet Foods/Restaurants, Home/Garden, Entertainment, and Beauty/Exercise. You may bid online now through this link: https://ptginc2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

To purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call 860-523-5900 x10.