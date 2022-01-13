LTM Announces Auditions for VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) is seeking a multi-racial cast for an April production of Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Auditions will be held on Sunday, 1/16 and Tuesday 1/18 from 6 to 9 pm at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road, Manchester. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. The read through will be held the week of January 23rd and rehearsals will begin Tuesday, February 15, with the show opening April 1, 2022. All roles are open (2m/4f). The show is directed by Gloria Trombley. Please direct any questions to Gloria Trombley at Dirgloria@aol.com.

http://www.cheneyhall.org/auditions

The character bios are as follows:

VANYA - age range 50's to 60's - smart, educated, "disappointed with his life" as he came home to care for his parents. He has a calm and diplomatic way of dealing with the constant fighting between his two sisters and he keeps a lot of feelings to himself. He is gay... but "quiet" about it. He is both serious and funny at the same time.

SONIA - age range 50's to 60's - "adopted" at about age 8, younger than VANYA and still younger than MASHA. She is somewhat fearful, insecure about her looks and awkward with men. She is also "bitter" about remaining at home and is both angry and unhappy. She is a homebody and a bit of a recluse. She is the underdog and definitely a sympathetic character. She has been eclipsed by MASHA from an early age and is jealous of her life. She is clearly "bi-polar" and prone to unexpected outbursts! Hers is a quirky and fun character!! (she does a good imitation of 'Maggie Smith')

MASHA - age range 50's to 60's - the oldest sibling, extremely attractive; she is a successful actress, movie star and millionaire who has a glamorous life. She is egotistical, self-involved, used to getting her own way and "sucks all the air out of a room". She's had five failed marriages. She is in a three-month long relationship with the much younger "SPIKE," and is feeling older and vulnerable. She too is angry and unhappy with her life. She is the sole financial provider for the family and owns their home.

SPIKE - he is MASHA's "beloved," - though he finds Masha attractive, he is a good-looking, well-built, energetic, young man with a non-stop eye for lots of women. He is extremely comfortable with his body, and is in his underwear on stage for a long period of time! Though straight, he enjoys flirting with VANYA in a playful way. He is a nice, sweet, friendly guy!

CASSANDRA - (any age) the housekeeper. She is fashioned in part after the Greek tragic character who sees the terrible future but is cursed so no one believes her. She gets overtaken (in a wacky, trance-like state) by her visions in a psychic, 'Voodoo-esk' way and speaks in a semi-Greek-tragic style. She is a warm, caring person, genuinely worried for VANYA & SONIA. She is a memorable, crazy and fun character.

NINA - pretty, very young, wide-eyed and full of hope! She is fashioned after 'Nina' in THE SEAGULL - and is an aspiring actress who is agog at meeting MASHA. She is visiting her Aunt and Uncle who live next door.

All auditioners must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination at time of audition. Masks are required of all persons in Cheney Hall at all times.