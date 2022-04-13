LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) continues its 2021-22 season with Little Shop of Horrors, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken. Based on the classic Roger Corman film, with screenplay by Charles Griffith. Directed by Vince Tycer. Music Direction by Tom McDonough. Choreography by Rebekah Santiago. Performances are slated Thursday April 22 through May 1st.

Little Shop of Horrors - Meek and mild floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, stumbles upon a seemingly sweet pea of plant. Naming her Audrey II in honor of his girl-crush, he watches her grow to be sleek and wild. Suddenly Seymour is standing beside a bloodthirsty, Fly Trap in this beloved musical with an R & B beat. Little Shop will be performed by an ensemble of all student actors at the Nafe Katter Theatre on the UConn Storrs Campus.

Vince Tycer (director) is also Director of Theatre Studies and an Assistant Professor in Residence within the UConn Drama Department. He an MFA in Directing from UC-Irvine, MBA from Cal State - Dominguez Hills, a BA in Dramatic Writing from Cal State - Los Angeles and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Acting from Drama Studio London.

Tycer has worked in the UK, Europe and in the US. As a director, he staged the first full production of Christopher Marlowe's Doctor Faustus at the Rose Theatre Bankside. This was the play's first, staged iteration since Marlowe and Shakespeare's time. He has directed numerous Shakespeare, including Titus Andronicus at the Camden Fringe Festival in London. Recent acting roles include Berowne in Love's Labour's Lost for Saratoga Shakespeare Company, and David Burke in the feature film Chappaquidick.



Tom McDonough (music director): has worked on a number of shows over the years for the Nutmeg Summer Series. During those summers he served as pianist/conductor for CRT's productions of West Side Story and Newsies, and served as rehearsal pianist for 1776, Sweeney Todd, Mamma Mia, and Cabaret. Other theatre credits include musical director/pianist for productions of La Cage Aux Folles (Skyline Theatre Company, NJ), Big River (Palace Theatre, NH), and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Lycian Centre, NY). Tom spent many summers playing piano in the Rick Erwin Orchestra at The Balsams Grand Resort Hotel in Dixville Notch, NH. Touring experience includes serving as pianist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and as keyboardist with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus

Rebekah Santiago (choreographer) grew up in Jericho, Long Island, as she stated to anyone with ears that she was going to be an actress. One performance of La Cage Aux Folles and she was sold. 12 years of dance training turned her into a well-rounded performer, while her love of music allowed her to find her own voice in her work. In her free time, Santiago enjoys teaching Pilates and Zumba, choreographing, singing, and reading all things Kurt Vonnegut. She can't wait to continue exploring the limitless playground that is acting: approaching each new project like she's a little kid going down a slide for the first time.

A puppet lovers promo is in effect for this production, with $5.00 off for those purchasing tickets for Little Shop of Horrors as well as The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry's production of THE PERSIANS (staged by Bread and Puppet). More information on THE PERSIANS on the weekend of 4/23 and 4/24 can be found on The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry's website https://bimp.uconn.edu/

Audience members attending this spring are required to abide by the following University safety precautions:

The School of Fine Arts Covid-19 Attestation Process: Upon purchasing tickets, patrons attest that when they arrive at the theatre they will either 1) be fully vaccinated, 2) have received a negative Covid test, or 3) are UConn student/faculty/staff and am complying with the University safety guidelines. Full details are available at crt.uconn.edu. Masks covering the nose and mouth are always required indoors, and in all venues regardless of vaccination status. If unvaccinated, patrons are asked to socially distance from other patrons. Patrons should call the box office regarding their purchase if they, or someone in their household is sick, or exhibiting symptoms. No food or drink is allowed in the theatre Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be sent to patrons via e-mail (no walk-up sales and no printed tickets).

