LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD Comes to The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry

To kick off its 2024 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will bring back the popular Long Island company A Couple of Puppets to perform Little Red Ridinghood on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Children squeal with delight throughout this traditional tale with a twist performed by Liz Joyce of A Couple of Puppets. Find out what happens when Little Red gets mixed up with Porquoi the pig, who is in the wrong story. Complete with changing scenery, music and charming hand puppets, this show will have audiences ratting on the wolf and cheering Little Red to safety. Recommended for ages 2+. The show runtime is approximately 40 minutes, followed by a Q&A session with the artist.

Liz Joyce of A Couple of Puppets writes, creates, and performs a growing repertoire of works for young audiences and their adults. Subjects include her twists on traditional fairy tales, folktales, educational shows, and original creations. Liz believes that puppetry is the gateway to theater and that this art form breathes beauty and life into storytelling. Trained as a fine artist, Liz is also a certified K-12 Art Education teacher. Since 2001, Liz has hosted many talented puppeteers at Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY which she founded and serves as artistic director. She recently served on the Board of Directors of the Jim Henson Foundation, and currently serves as President of the Puppeteers of America. Learn more and purchase tickets: bimp.ticketleap.com/ridinghood

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.