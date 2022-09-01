LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Fairfield Center Stage

Fairfield Center Stage (FCS), a community theater group, will present an immersive production of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES from Sep 9-24 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield. Tickets ($15-45) are available for sale at www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.

With a Book by Harvey Fierstein (based on the play by Jean Poiret) and Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman, this production will feature a cast of 19 local performers and a live orchestra of 5 musicians.

Performance schedule: Fridays Sep 9, 16, & 23 7:30pm, Saturdays Sep 10, 17, & 24 @ 7pm, and Sundays Sep 11 & 18 @ 2pm. The closing performance will be Sat Sep 24 @ 7pm. Performances will be presented indoors at Trevi Lounge (free parking on site and in neighboring lots). A full bar is available before, during, and after the performance (21+ bring ID for alcohol service). Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime. The approximate running time of LA CAGE... is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES remains one of musical theatre's all-time biggest hits, adding a new dimension to the boulevard comedy made famous by the film adaptation, "The Birdcage." After 20 years of domestic bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the "family business": Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, "Zaza." Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Todd Santa Maria, Music Direction by Steven Oliveri, Choreography by Emily Frangipane, Scenic Design by Kevin Pelkey, Costume Design by Christy McIntosh-Newsom, and Sound Design by Chris Gensur. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Bobby Henry serves as Stage Manager/Assistant Director. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

The all-local cast includes T. Sean Maher (Albin), Bob Filipowich (Georges), Will Mandelbaum (Jean-Michel), Maggie Kruse (Anne Dindon), Steve Benko (Edouard Dindon), Marcy Sansolo (Marie Dindon), Scott Sheldon (Jacob), Ashley McLeod (Jacqueline), Ricky Mestre (Renaud), Lisa Dahlstrom (Madame Renaud), Tony Boscoe-Schmidt (Francis), John Layseca (Cagelle), Paul Lietz (Cagelle), Ryan Romero (Cagelle), Dan Satter (Cagelle), Christopher Zullo (Cagelle), Jim Hisey (Ensemble), Marnie Kruse (Ensemble), and Kelley Wright (Ensemble).

Seating policies: As of September 2022, this event & venue is a mask-optional environment, and the performers will be unmasked. Tickets are $30 for Regular Reserved (inner lounge, folding chairs), $45 for VIP Lounge Table seating (purchase entire table, includes table service), $25 for Bar Table seating (purchase entire table, no table service), and $15 for discounted partial view Outer Bar seating. A section in the corner of the bar will be open to the public during performances.

Parental Advisory: the recommended age for this production is 13+, and patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. This event is open to all ages, but parental discretion is advised due to mature subject matter.

COVID/mask policies: At the time of this announcement, this production will be a mask optional event for all attendees. Vaccination status will not be checked. However, given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic and related guidelines, the event producers reserve the right to adjust audience masking policies to align with any shifts in the venue requirements, or CDC or local guidelines leading up to the event, including after ticket purchase.

Drinks will be available before, during, and after the performance. Indoor public restrooms available. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). No refunds due to any covid/testing related situations, however, selling/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member.

Fairfield Center Stage, a 501(c)3 organization, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, we aim to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.