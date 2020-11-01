Kozlova Conservatory Welcomes Teachers Diane Hakak and Dan Sas

Valentina Kozlova's Dance Conservatory welcomes two classical ballet teachers to the faculty: Diane Hakak and Dan Sas.

The Conservatory, located in Norwalk, Ct., occupies its own building which includes three large studios, dressing rooms for students and staff, a spacious front office, and generous storage space in the back of the building.

DIANE HAKAK attended the Higher Institute of Ballet at the Academy of Arts in her native Egypt, where her teachers included Bolshoi and Kirov legends Leonid Zhdanov and Leonid Lavrovsky. Completing her studies at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, she returned to Egypt, where she was Prima Ballerina of the Cairo Ballet, and was awarded the Order of Merit medal by the President of Egypt. After moving to New York, Hakak performed in several productions, including those of Kaleria Fedicheva, and found time to do graduate work in French Literature at St. John's University in Queens. Her superb classes reflect her Bolshoi training.

DAN L. SAS, from Dej, Romania, was born into an arts-loving family. His mother was a gymnast; his father a musician; and both parents were folk dancers. Sas trained at the School of Choreography in Cluj, Romania and, after 18 months in the Romanian military, performed at the Romanian National Opera House. He appeared as principal dancer from 1978 to 1991, performing leading roles in the classical repertoire throughout Europe, Russia, Canada, and the U.S. Now a resident of Connecticut with his wife and three children, Sas teaches classical ballet in the Vaganova method, as well as instruction in Character Dance and Pas de Deux.

Hakak and Sas join the faculty that includes: Stephanie Marin, formerly with Boston Ballet and Conservatory class coordinator; Emily Hull, trained at SAB, teaches pre-ballet I, II, and Elementary; Maia Fitzpatrick, founding member of Topeka Ballet, teaches intermediate ballet; Albert Davydov, danced with Tatar State Theater of Opera and Ballet in his native Russia, teaches adult ballet classes; Mireille Nina Buisson, a native of France, received training and awards at Princess Grace Academy and Prince Rainier III Music Academy in Monaco. Teaches modern dance. Valentina Kozlova , coaches and teaches private ballet classes.

