Kip Moore Comes to The Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome country music singer-songwriter Kip Moore on his ROOM TO SPARE: ACOUSTIC TOUR to the Main Stage on Thursday, October 17 at 8 pm. Country artist Tucker Beathard will open the show. Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members on Tuesday, July 23 at 10 am and to the General Public on Friday, July 26 at 10 am.

Moore's highly-successful acoustic tour was sparked by his recently released ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS EP. The collection follows his third studio album SLOWHEART, which garnered instant praise from critics as his "most complete, cohesive declaration of his artistic sensibilities yet" (NPR,) as well landing on multiple "Best Of" lists including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, UpRoxx, Bobby Bones Show, Taste Of Country, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot, PopMatters and Whiskey Riff.

SLOWHEART includes Moore's fourth No. 1 single "More Girls Like You" and follows the critical acclaim that surrounded Moore's sophomore album WILD ONES and his Platinum debut album UP ALL NIGHT that spawned three No. 1 hit singles, including Gold certified "Beer Money," Platinum certified "Hey Pretty Girl," and the Double Platinum breakout hit "Somethin' 'Bout A Truck."





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You