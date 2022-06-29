Kevin Ramsey Joins The Hartt School as New Director of the Theatre Division

Broadway veteran Kevin Ramsey has been hired as the new Director of the Theatre Division of The Hartt School at University of Hartford. He will begin this August.

As an educator, Mr. Ramsey served as a Senior Faculty member at AMDA College of the Performing Arts, (BFA, Los Angeles), and adjunct faculty at Florida Atlantic University, (MFA/BFA Theatre program).

Ramsey's Broadway credits include: The Life, Five Guys Named Moe, Oh, Kay!, Black and Blue, and The Lion King (1st Natl. Tour/Los Angeles). In film and television, Mr. Ramsey has guest starred on Cold Case, CSI: Miami, 24, The District, Trial by Jury, Night Falls On Manhattan, Saving Grace, Judging Amy, The Hughley's, and Charmed. Ramsey is the co-author, along with Lee Summers, of the new Broadway-bound musical, I Remember Harlem: A Tap Dance Tale, which is in development.

When asked about his new appointment, Mr. Ramsey stated: "I am thrilled and committed to becoming the newly appointed Theatre Division Director and to being part of an illustrious 100-year history of the Hartt School and its distinguished faculty. I look forward to building upon the twenty-year-plus foundation laid by Malcolm Morrison, the Theatre program's first division director and one of its founders. The theatre program will continue to push creative boundaries, while cultivating and supplying our multi-talented students with current processes, technology, and tools to become astute, dynamic, and imaginative storytellers; content creators;creative entrepreneurs; technicians; and compassionate global citizens in the 21st century. I am delighted to have this opportunity to pursue my research interests and to continue nurturing and growing community engagement with long-standing, strategic alliances, including Hartford Stage, Goodspeed Opera House, and the Drama School of London, and I will expand these unique training and professional experiences oﬀered to our students."

