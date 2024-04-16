Kevin Hart Brings ACTING MY AGE Tour To Mohegan Sun Arena In July 19

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian and Mark Twain award recipient Kevin Hart announced his new 2024 Acting My Age stand-up comedy tour is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena stage on Friday, July 19th at 8:00pm.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, April 17th. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 19th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, fans of Hart can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, April 20th.

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue. This year, Kevin received the Kennedy Center's annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart has also become a successful entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions' best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud's expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart's eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Hart recently toured internationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material titled The Reality Check Tour. Kevin Hart filmed his hour in Las Vegas and on July 6th exclusively released it as a comedy special now streaming on Peacock. The tour was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Highest Grossing Comedian of the year.

The use of phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at Mohegan Sun Arena, all phones, smart watches, and electronic accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the Arena. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.