Keep the Arts Alive by Purchasing Holiday Gifts from Playhouse on Park

'Tis the season for holiday shopping! This year, you can give the gift of theatre. ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 is the next production in Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season. It is available to stream online from December 16th - January 3rd, and tickets are only $20. Your family and friends can enjoy this remarkable production from the comfort of their own homes from anywhere in the country! Call the Playhouse on Park Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 and ask about gifting a stream.

ALL IS CALM is a remarkable true story from the Western Front. This production relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man's land singing "Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols. To learn more about ALL IS CALM, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

