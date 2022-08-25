Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Katie Rose Clarke to Present Her Cabaret THE MOTHERLOAD At Legacy Theatre This Weekend

Katie Rose Clarke to Present Her Cabaret THE MOTHERLOAD At Legacy Theatre This Weekend

Katie Rose Clarke has starred in The Light in the Piazza, Wicked, Miss Saigon, and more.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

Legacy Theatre will present Broadway's Katie Rose Clarke in her cabaret performance, "The Motherload." The performance will take place on August 28 at 2:00pm.

Katie Rose Clarke and musical director Steven Jamail first met at a community theatre in high school. Fast forward a "few" years, they are still partnering together writing music, playing cabarets around North America and drinking lots of wine. "The Motherload," their latest collaboration for the cabaret stage, brings tales of motherhood, musical theatre and everything in between. From princess dresses to pumping backstage this long time Glinda and her bestie MD hold nothing back in this joyful and heartfelt night of music.

Katie Rose Clarke made her Broadway debut replacing Kelli O'Hara as Clara in "The Light in the Piazza" at Lincoln Center. She went on to play the role on tour and in the PBS Broadcast "Live From Lincoln Center." Soon after, Katie was cast as the ever-so-popular Glinda on the First National Tour of "Wicked," a role she conquered and went on to play on Broadway as well! Other Broadway credits include Hannah Campbell in "Allegiance" with Lea Salonga and George Takei; Ellen in the 2017 revival "Miss Saigon." Regionally, Katie appeared at Long Wharf Theatre in the East Coast premier of Craig Lucas' "Prayer For My Enemy," and Cathy Hiatt in "The Last Five Years," a role for which she received the Connecticut Outer Critics Circle Award. Television credits include "The Good Wife" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

Tickets to see Katie Rose Clarke in "The Motherload" at Legacy Theatre are on sale now at Legacy Theatre's website, or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Tickets are $35-$75, with discounts available through the Box Office for students, seniors, and groups. The Legacy Theatre is located in the scenic village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT at 128 Thimble Islands Road.





More Hot Stories For You


The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY Next MonthThe Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY Next Month
August 25, 2022

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture presents 'Yesterday', a brand new theatrical production that combines re-produced and re-imagined music of the Beatles with an interpretive, artistic, and athletic stage performance created by The Hartford Dance Collective and The Meadows Brothers.
Charter Oak Cultural Center To Dedicate Memorial To People Of Color Killed By Police Violence On September 12Charter Oak Cultural Center To Dedicate Memorial To People Of Color Killed By Police Violence On September 12
August 24, 2022

In remembrance of the thousands of people of color wrongfully killed by the police in our country, Charter Oak Cultural Center commissioned a free-standing, double-sided memorial by painter, George Gould. A dedication of the memorial, featuring remarks by Mr. Gould, Charter Oak Executive Director Rabbi Donna Berman and Community Partners in Action Prison Arts Program Manager Jeffrey Greene, will be held on Monday, September 12 at 6:00 on the front lawn of the Charter Oak Cultural Center located at 21 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT. The event is free and open to all.
The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAYThe Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY
August 24, 2022

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture presents 'Yesterday', a brand new theatrical production that combines re-produced and re-imagined music of the Beatles with an interpretive, artistic, and athletic stage performance created by The Hartford Dance Collective and The Meadows Brothers.
Education @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick TerhuneEducation @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick Terhune
August 24, 2022

Education @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick Terhune, Saturday, September 24 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Dick Terhune will present an info-packed session in which he will lay out how to be a working voice actor from almost anywhere that electricity and an internet connection are available.
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall 2022 Classes in Simsbury and HartfordRegister Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall 2022 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford
August 24, 2022

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy’s fall 2022 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! With such a wide variety of classes for different age groups, there is truly something for everyone.