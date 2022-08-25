Katie Rose Clarke to Present Her Cabaret THE MOTHERLOAD At Legacy Theatre This Weekend

Legacy Theatre will present Broadway's Katie Rose Clarke in her cabaret performance, "The Motherload." The performance will take place on August 28 at 2:00pm.

Katie Rose Clarke and musical director Steven Jamail first met at a community theatre in high school. Fast forward a "few" years, they are still partnering together writing music, playing cabarets around North America and drinking lots of wine. "The Motherload," their latest collaboration for the cabaret stage, brings tales of motherhood, musical theatre and everything in between. From princess dresses to pumping backstage this long time Glinda and her bestie MD hold nothing back in this joyful and heartfelt night of music.

Katie Rose Clarke made her Broadway debut replacing Kelli O'Hara as Clara in "The Light in the Piazza" at Lincoln Center. She went on to play the role on tour and in the PBS Broadcast "Live From Lincoln Center." Soon after, Katie was cast as the ever-so-popular Glinda on the First National Tour of "Wicked," a role she conquered and went on to play on Broadway as well! Other Broadway credits include Hannah Campbell in "Allegiance" with Lea Salonga and George Takei; Ellen in the 2017 revival "Miss Saigon." Regionally, Katie appeared at Long Wharf Theatre in the East Coast premier of Craig Lucas' "Prayer For My Enemy," and Cathy Hiatt in "The Last Five Years," a role for which she received the Connecticut Outer Critics Circle Award. Television credits include "The Good Wife" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

Tickets to see Katie Rose Clarke in "The Motherload" at Legacy Theatre are on sale now at Legacy Theatre's website, or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Tickets are $35-$75, with discounts available through the Box Office for students, seniors, and groups. The Legacy Theatre is located in the scenic village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT at 128 Thimble Islands Road.