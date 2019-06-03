Kate Baldwin Joins ACT of CT's Broadway Unplugged Series

ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut is excited to announce that TONY Award nominee Kate Baldwin, recent star of the Broadway revival of HELLO, DOLLY!, will join ACT's Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, on July 20, 2019 for the Broadway Unplugged Series!

Hailed as "the redheaded firecracker" (New York Times), Ms. Baldwin was nominated for the 2017 TONY, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as "Irene Molloy" in the Broadway revival of HELLO, DOLLY!, where she played opposite both Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters. She received TONY, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for her starring role in FINIAN'S RAINBOW. Ms. Baldwin also received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in JOHN & JEN, starred as Sandra Bloom in BIG FISH (Broadway), and earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lyntonn Benedict in GIANT (The Public Theater). Other Broadway credits include THE FULL MONTY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, and WONDERFUL TOWN.

Ms. Baldwin has an intimate history with the founders of ACT: She recently worked with Bryan Perri in the world-premiere Off-Broadway production of SUPERHERO, and ACT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, in BABES IN ARMS at City Center Encores Series. "I can't wait for the ACT audience to meet Kate Baldwin! Kate is truly one of the most gifted Broadway stars that I have had the pleasure of working with. Her voice is stunning and this will be a night to remember. Our Broadway Unplugged Series has become an ACT favorite, and Kate is very excited to be a part of it!" says Perri.

The Broadway Unplugged Series is the brainchild of the accomplished Bryan Perri, who recently finished a five-year run as Music Director and Conductor of the Broadway production of WICKED. Bryan also recently served as Music Director for SUPERHERO, having its world premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater, and is the Music Director for the Broadway-bound JAGGED LITTLE PILL which opens in New York this Fall. Each show in the Broadway Unplugged Series presents an intimate evening where Mr. Perri sits down at the piano with amazing Broadway performers for an exceptional evening of never before heard stories, great conversation, and incredible vocals.

Purchase tickets for the July 20, 2019 show HERE. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theater-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org.





