Jose Feliciano Received the Adelia Award at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center

Grammy Award artist, musician, composer, and singer Jose Feliciano received the prestigious Adelia Award from the Saint Pio Foundation. The Foundation presents this award each year to individuals whose selfless and outstanding contributions serve as extraordinary examples of providing relief from suffering to those in need.

Among the special guests of the evening were Broadway start Franc D'Ambrosio ("The Phantom of the Opera" " The Godfather: Part III",) who entertained guests with a special performance, and The Most Reverend Frank J. Caggiano, Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport.

"It is an honor for me to receive the Adelia Award. Padre Pio was a Holy man and a great saint, and he touched the lives of millions. Undoubtedly, he is still doing so today. It was a blessing to pray at his Shrine in San Giovanni Rotondo a few years ago," said the artist, who also announced to have accepted the role as Honorary Advocate of the Saint Pio Foundation.

Among the many celebrities and high-profile individuals awarded by the Saint Pio Foundation are the acclaimed actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, actors and singers Franc D'Ambrosio and Robert Davi, Cardinal Edwin F. O'Brien, the Archbishop of Denver Samuel J. Aquila, the Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport Frank J. Caggiano, the 60th Chaplain to the United States House of Representatives Father Patrick J. Conroy, S.J., Hon. Jim Nicholson, former Secretary of the Veterans Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Senator Rick Santorum, Former U.S. Senator, two-time candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, and CNN Commentator, and former Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Michael Fedele.

All funds raised at the event will serve to support the project "Christmas Challenge" 2021, which will provide boxes of food products to 10,000 families in need in Fairfield County, CT, Westchester County (NY), New York City, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

