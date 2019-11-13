John Waters is Returning to Camp John Waters with Special Guests Including Kathleen Turner

Director John Waters ("Female Trouble," "Cry Baby," "Cecil B. Demented") will return to Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut to host his 4th Annual Camp John Waters. This once in a lifetime sleepaway-camp experience for his super fans takes place from September 11th - 14th, 2020. The 300-acre adult summer camp in the Berkshire Mountains will be transformed into a cinephile's dreamland for this exclusive weekend unlike any other.

Camp John Waters also promises to be crazier, funnier and even more star studded than ever before with Kathleen Turner, Patricia Hearst and Mink Stole as special camp counselors. Guests will be invited to participate alongside other trashy campers in fun activities like a John Waters Costume Contest judged by John Waters, dance parties, fireside storytelling, a John Waters Movie Marathon, Hairspray Karaoke, Bloody Mary Bingo, Campfire & S'mores, Scotch & Cigars & more.

Paint & Sip, Swimming, Trapeze, Zip Lining, Hiking, Biking, Rock Climbing, Skywalking at the Aerial Park, Archery, Waterskiing, Tennis, Giant Swings, Paddle Boarding, Bungee Trampolining, will also be on the camp menu of activities to choose from.

Pre-sale tickets for happy campers who attended previous editions of Camp John Waters will go on sale this week. On November 14, sales will open to the general public on www.campjohnwaters.com. Bus service from New York City is available for an additional fee. The weekend away will include all meals and activities, so once you're there your wallet can stay inside while you let your inner freak out.

The Baltimore-based filmmaker began his career with underground movies ("Mondo Trasho") and graduated to midnight ("Pink Flamingos,") then independent ("Polyester,") Hollywood ("Serial Mom,") and back down to Hollywood-underground ("A Dirty Shame".) His film "Hairspray" was turned into a hit Broadway musical that won eight Tony Awards. His most recent book is "Mr Know it All" and he regularly tours with his one man spoken word shows "This Filthy World" and "A John Waters Christmas."

Club Getaway, located in picturesque Kent, CT serves as a children's camp during the week and a camp for adults on the weekends. It has been the premier destination for sports, fun and entertainment in the Northeast for men and women of all ages for the last 40 years. The 300-acre camp offers activities ranging from ziplining and trapeze, to stand up paddle-boarding. Club Getaway's season begins in May and caps off with a fall finale in October. For more information, visit http://www.clubgetaway.com





